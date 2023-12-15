3 North Seattle businesses hit with smash-and-grabs within 30 minutes

As the unsavory trend of smash-and-grab burglaries continues at businesses in Seattle and beyond, police say three incidents earlier this month happened within about a half-hour of each other.

They occurred in North Seattle on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The first happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a business in the 300 block of North 36th Street. Police said a stolen black Honda van was used to ram the storefront.

Several burglars then left in two vehicles: a gray sedan and another dark vehicle.

The second burglary happened in the 14300 block of 15th Avenue Northeast at around 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a running red Hyundai with severe damage to its rear end. Police confirmed the car had been stolen.

The impact from the Hyundai damaged the building’s front door and a wall.

A witness told police they saw 6 to 7 suspects dressed in dark clothes with hoods who went inside the store shortly before leaving the scene in several vehicles.

At around 4:15 a.m., police were called to a burglary in the 4500 block of University Way Northeast, where a gray Hyundai was used to ram the storefront. The car was abandoned at the scene. Police said the Hyundai may have been stolen, but was unreported, out of Everett.

Witnesses gave officers similar suspect descriptions as in the second burglary: 6 to 7 people wearing baggy clothes with hoods.

In all three cases, the burglars went into the stores and stole merchandise.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.