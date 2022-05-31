3 North Texas teens arrested after kicking in doors to homes for TikTok challenge: police

A group of teens are facing charges of criminal mischief and possibly evading police after they participated in a TikTok challenge in which they kicked in the front doors of homes, according to police in Cleburne.

Cleburne police said they started receiving calls around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday that the front doors at homes throughout a southern part of the city were being kicked in. Investigators determined the crimes were being committed by teens aged 15 to 17, police said in a news release.

Three teens were arrested, but it’s possible there were more people involved, police said.

Investigators believe the teens were participating in a TikTok challenge and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleburne police at 817-645-0972.

Police in Fort Worth and Arlington did not immediately respond to questions about if they’ve seen any similar crimes in their jurisdictions.