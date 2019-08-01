These 3 Numbers Hint at a Bright Future for This Natural Gas Stock

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) has done an abysmal job at turning its prime position in the Marcellus Shale into a value creator for investors. Despite management spending billions of dollars on drilling wells and expanding its output over the years, the natural gas company's stock has cratered 90% since its IPO in 2013. That poor performance is forcing the company to change its ways from growing production as fast as it can toward an aim of creating shareholder value.

The company's new approach is starting to pay dividends, which was evident during the second quarter. Three numbers from that report stand out, which suggest that better days could be ahead for Antero's long-suffering shareholders.

$303 million: Lowest capital spending level since its IPO

Like many shale-focused drillers, Antero Resources has allocated virtually all its available capital toward drilling new wells over the years. While that spending helped fuel high-octane production growth, it hasn't boosted shareholder value. That underperformance forced Antero and its peers to shift their approach in recent years toward a focus on investing to earn high returns.

One aspect of this strategy has been to allocate its capital toward its best opportunities, so the company hasn't been investing as much money in new wells. That was clear during the second quarter when capital spending was at its lowest level since its IPO in 2013. However, because the company focused on its best opportunities, it was still able to deliver significant production growth during the quarter. Output surged 28% year over year, including a 38% jump in higher-margin liquids. Antero's ability to deliver strong growth while investing less money is a crucial part of its strategy to maximize the value of its position in the heart of the Marcellus.

10% to 14% well cost reductions for 2020

Another area of focus for Antero has been reducing its costs. The company's results during the first half of 2019 "showcased these efforts," according to CEO Paul Rady. He noted that the company's "technical and operational initiatives...resulted in our ability to reach our previously announced full year well cost reduction targets by midyear, significantly ahead of schedule."

Meanwhile, the company expects costs to be 10% to 14% lower per foot next year. Driving that view will be the company's water-saving initiatives as well as continued operational efficiencies. Antero's ability to deliver these cost savings will help boost its drilling returns by enabling the company to produce more while spending less.