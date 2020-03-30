3 nutritionists show what they are eating during the coronavirus lockdown, and how to make the meals yourself

Carl Krawitt makes dinner for his son Rhett, 6, left, and daughter Annesley, 8, center, in their home in Corte Madera, California January 28, 2015.

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

As lockdowns and social distancing measures continue to try to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, many people's normal meal routines and habits have been disrupted.

It's still possible to enjoy healthy, nutritious, and satisfying meals whether you're cooking for one or for a family, even if dinner parties and restaurant dining are postponed for the foreseeable future.

Here's what three nutritionists are eating right now and what they recommend.

Don't feel pressured to follow a recipe perfectly — most dishes can be adapted to fit your pantry.

Pasta goes well with many combinations of veggies, chicken, and seasonings — top with chopped nuts for added texture and protein. More

Bonnie Taub-Dix

For Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, creator of BetterThanDieting.com, author of "Read It Before You Eat It — Taking You from Label to Table," more time at home means experimenting a little in the kitchen, throwing together new combinations for a twist on old recipes.

"I don't like to follow instructions, I like to follow my own," she told Insider.

Her advice is, if you're working from a recipe, feel free to swap out ingredients or add your own to incorporate what you already have in the fridge and pantry. Taub-Dix likes to garnish many recipes with chopped nuts, for instance, to add texture and protein.

Don't have ground beef for a pasta sauce? Use chicken or ground turkey, for example. Taub-Dix likes to use a chickpea-based pasta (available in many stores in the pasta aisle) for protein and top with veggies, but regular pasta works just fine.

"For people at home, don't feel like you have to have pressure to get it right or be an Iron Chef," Taub-Dix said. "Be creative, be inventive."

If you have kids, you can squeeze in more nutrients by adding grated veggies to ground meat.

Turkey meatloaf combined ground meat with veggies for an efficient, nutritious family dinner. More

Bonnie Taub-Dix

For those with children, cooking can be especially challenging right now, but also a great opportunity, said Daub-Dix, who has three (now grown) sons.

"As a mom of three boys, none of my sons live at home, but I still cook like anyone could show up at my door and stay for a meal," she said.

To add value and make meals go further, she recommends adding extra veggies — what she calls "extenders" — to recipes. Chopped carrots and squash and cauliflower mixed with ground turkey, for instance, add flavor and fiber to turkey meatloaf.

The same applies for pasta sauces and soups — the more veggies you toss in, the longer it will last. For those on a budget, vegetables are often much cheaper than ingredients like meat, and as a bonus, can be frozen for a longer shelf life.

And don't hesitate to include kids (or other family) in picking recipes as well as the creative process of cooking (in an age appropriate way, of course) for activities like mixing, washing produce, and clean-up.

"That is a gift you can give to your kids. It's a tremendous opportunity for them to learn and you to learn," she said. "When you share a meal, you share so much than just food."

Salads can be a creative way to use ingredients you have on hand.

An easy balsamic glaze can take your chicken or tuna salad to the next level. More

Bonnie Taub-Dix

More time at home can also mean more time for the little details that can really improve a meal, Taub-Dix said.

Salads, for instance, are a common and versatile lunch option. She recommends getting creative about adding whatever you have on hand. You might be short on favorites like tomatoes or cucumbers, but dding chopped apple or pears, for example, can really freshen up a chicken or tuna salad, she said.