3 NY residents charged with using stolen IDs for purchases at Auburn Mall

AUBURN – Three New York residents face charges of identity fraud and theft after allegedly using a driver’s license with stolen identities to purchase merchandise at the Auburn Mall earlier this month, according to police.

A 25-year-old man and two women, 26 and 35 years old, had allegedly tried to use credit cards at Macy’s on the afternoon of April 8.

The trio had allegedly attempted to leave the mall in a car but police responding to suspicious activity at Macy’s had caught up with the car before it left mall property.

Thousands of stolen merchandise from several locations throughout New England were found in the car. Police also found 80 driver’s licenses with the photographs of the suspects, but with the identities of people from across the country.

The licenses were under the guise of being issued by the states of Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to photos shared by police.

The three suspects face a charge of larceny of over $1,200 and organized retail theft among others.

