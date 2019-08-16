3 Off-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks You Need to Know

Though it's certainly prone to volatility, few industries offer the long-term growth potential of legal marijuana. Each and every Wall Street sales forecast implies a compound annual growth rate that's in the double digits over the next decade, which could ultimately mean that patient investors in the green rush are handsomely rewarded.

But the big question remains: Which pot stocks to buy?

Most cannabis stock investors prefer to buy a handful of the best-known names in the business. Think Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), and HEXO. But the thing is, there's a sea of potential bargains in the cannabis arena that have mostly flown under Wall Street's and investors' radars. If I were you, I'd pay close attention to the following three off-the-radar cannabis stocks.

A vial of cannabidiol-rich liquid being held in front of a flowering cannabis plant. More

Image source: Getty Images.

MediPharm Labs

As you're likely aware, all eyes are on the promise of cannabidiol (CBD) throughout North America. CBD is the cannabinoid best known for its perceived medical benefits that doesn't get users high. In the U.S. alone, the Brightfield Group foresees CBD sales soaring more than 100% per year between 2018 and 2023 to $23.7 billion.

However, betting on CBD product providers may not be the smartest way to play this rapid growth. Rather, extraction-service companies like MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) look to be a much safer way to bet on the rise of CBD. MediPharm offers its third-party extraction services to growers by taking hemp and cannabis biomass and providing distillates, resins, and other extracts in return that can be used to make derivative pot products. As a reminder, derivatives, such as edibles and nonalcoholic infused beverages, will begin hitting dispensary shelves in Canada by mid-December, and these are much higher margin products than traditional dried cannabis flower.

To date, MediPharm Labs has landed extraction services deals with a number of major Canadian growers, including Supreme Cannabis Company, Canopy Growth, TerrAscend, and, most recently, Cronos Group. The May-announced deal with Cronos is for approximately $30 million in cannabis concentrates over an 18-month period, but it may increase to $60 million over 24 months.

With MediPharm Labs reporting an excellent second quarter earlier this week, featuring 43% sequential sales growth and $4.1 million in net income, and plans in place to up its Canadian processing capacity to 500,000 kilos per year, it's certainly a name to know.

The facade of the Planet 13 SuperStore in Las Vegas, Nevada. More