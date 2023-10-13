3 officers assaulted while trying to make arrest, CMPD says

Three officers were assaulted and taken to the hospital Friday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. It happened while they were taking a suspect into custody.

CMPD said it happened around noon in north Charlotte on Spring Park Drive. They said the suspect is accused of committing a felony assault against the officers while they tried to take him into custody.

Police said the officers were taken to a local hospital by MEDIC. While their injuries are serious, they’re not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

CMPD said a female officer was pinned down and strangled, another was cut on his head, and the third officer was injured in his eye.

The suspect was also injured but has non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

CMPD didn’t say why they were arresting the suspect, and they didn’t share his identity.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

