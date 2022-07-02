3 officers dead in Kentucky shooting
A third police officer has died following a deadly shooting in the small town of Allen, Kentucky, this week.
The officers are killed along with a police dog as they try to serve a warrant for domestic violence.
The tiny Kentucky town of Allen is mourning the deaths of 3 officers killed Thursday night in a shooting incident described as "pure hell."
The gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The girlfriend of Marshall Eugene Parks, Jr., 32, confessed to shooting him after a fistfight in 911 calls released from the June 19 shooting.
Several police officers were shot while trying to serve a warrant in Allen, Kentucky, authorities said. A man was booked on multiple murder charges.
Tsai grew up and went to college in New York and bought her home in Haltom City in December 2020, according to social media and public records.
Two civilians were killed, another was injured, and three officers were struck by gunfire Saturday night after a man with a rifle opened fire in Haltom City.
He was a canine handler who had also served as a firefighter, EMT and soldier, according to Prestonsburg police.
