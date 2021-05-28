3 officers face arraignment in Black man's restraint death

  • Marcia Carter-Patterson, right, the mother of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, stands with her son and Ellis' brother Matthew, left, as she speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Marcia Carter-Patterson, second from left, the mother of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, stands with family members as she speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis, who is shown in the photo playing drums in church, died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Marcia Carter-Patterson, left, the mother of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, leaves after speaking Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • James Bible, an attorney for the family of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • James Bible, an attorney for the family of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • The headquarters for the Tacoma Police Department is shown Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling officers he couldn't breathe as he was being restrained on March 3, 2020, in Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • The headquarters for the Tacoma Police Department is shown Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. The Washington state attorney general charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling officers he couldn't breathe as he was being restrained on March 3, 2020, in Tacoma. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Monet Carter-Mixon, the sister of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Monica Colby walks her dog, Piper, past the marquee on the historic Pantages Theater that honors Manny Ellis in downtown Tacoma, Washington, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Earlier in the day, the state's attorney general announced criminal charges against three Tacoma police officers involved in Ellis' death. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP)
  • A woman walks past a mural honoring Manuel "Manny" Ellis, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, the Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis, who told the Tacoma officers who were restraining him he couldn't breathe before he died. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Signs and a cross are displayed Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the "Manny's Garden" memorial that has been established at the intersection in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle, where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day, the Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Cars stop at a traffic light, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near at a memorial that has been established at the intersection in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle, where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day, the Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • A sign that reads "March 3, 2020," is displayed Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the "Manny's Garden" memorial that has been established at the intersection in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle, where Manuel "Manny" Ellis died on March 3, 2020, after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day, the Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis, a Black man who died after telling the Tacoma officers who were restraining him he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
1 / 13

Police Custody Death

Marcia Carter-Patterson, right, the mother of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, stands with her son and Ellis' brother Matthew, left, as she speaks Thursday, May 27, 2021, at a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., south of Seattle. Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after he was restrained by police officers. Earlier in the day Thursday, Washington state attorney general filed criminal charges against three police officers in the death of Ellis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GENE JOHNSON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE (AP) — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state officers have been charged in the death of Manuel Ellis: another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses reported that they attacked Ellis without provocation.

Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, faces a charge of first-degree manslaughter. He is accused of kneeling on Ellis’ back and shoulder as he died from a lack of oxygen, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

All three were in custody by Thursday evening and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday. Their attorneys did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Ellis, 33, died on March 3, 2020 — Tasered, handcuffed and hogtied, with his face covered by a spit hood — just weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.

The Pierce County medical examiner called Ellis’ death a homicide due to a lack of oxygen caused by restraint, with an enlarged heart and methamphetamine intoxication as contributing factors.

The death made Ellis’ name synonymous with pleas for justice at protests in the Pacific Northwest. His final words — “I can’t breathe, sir!” — were captured by a home security camera, as was the retort from one of the officers: “Shut the (expletive) up, man.”

“Ellis was not fighting back,” the probable cause statement said, citing video recorded by three witnesses.

The case marks the first time the attorney general’s office has charged police officers with unlawful use of deadly force.

Five Tacoma officers have been on paid home leave pending the charging decision, and Ferguson said the investigation is continuing.

The Tacoma Police Union called the decision "a politically motivated witch hunt.”

“An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment,” the union said in a statement.

Burbank and Collins reported the encounter began after they saw Ellis trying to get into occupied cars at a red light. Ellis, recently back from church, had walked to a convenience store to get a late-night snack: powdered, raspberry-filled donuts.

The officers cast Ellis as the aggressor, saying he punched the window of their cruiser and attacked them as they got out, according to statements from other officers cited in the charging documents.

But two witnesses came forward with identical stories, saying the police attacked. An officer in the passenger side of a patrol car slammed his door into Ellis, knocking him down, and started beating him, they said.

The witnesses “described seeing a casual interaction between the officers and Ellis before Burbank struck Ellis with his car door — there was no sudden, random attack by Ellis as the officers described that night to others,” the probable cause statement said.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who was then a detective and the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said after Ellis’ death that none of the officers placed a knee on his neck or head. But witness video that later surfaced appeared to depict just that; the charging documents said Rankine knelt on the base of Ellis' neck.

The sheriff’s office botched the initial investigation by failing to disclose for three months that one of its deputies had been involved in restraining Ellis; state law requires independent investigations. The Washington State Patrol took over, and the Attorney General’s Office reviewed its evidence and conducted its own additional investigation.

In a statement, interim Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake said the department would review the case for any discipline, training or policy changes that might be warranted.

“We realize we must reduce outcomes that cause pain and diminish trust within our community,” he said.

Ellis had a history of mental illness and addiction. In September 2019, he was found naked after trying to rob a fast food restaurant. A sheriff’s deputy subdued him with a Taser after he refused to remain down on the ground and charged toward law enforcement.

His landlords at the sober housing where he was staying told The Seattle Times he had been doing well in recent months after embracing mental health care for his schizophrenia. He had been frequently attending church, where he was a drummer in a worship band.

At a news conference Thursday, Ellis’ family welcomed the charges but called for more work to overhaul the criminal justice system. The family is seeking $30 million in a lawsuit against the city.

“The criminal system needs to be made over, from the head — just take it all off,” said Ellis’ mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson. She added: “This is about Manuel Elijah Ellis. This is his work. So help us with it.”

Ellis’ death, Pierce County’s botched investigation, and the national outcry for racial justice inspired Gov. Jay Inslee to convene a task force to suggest ways to guarantee independent reviews of police use of deadly force.

Last week, Inslee signed one of the nation’s most ambitious packages of police accountability legislation, including outright bans on police use of chokeholds, neck restraints and no-knock warrants. The legislation also makes it easier to decertify police — and creates an independent office to review deadly force cases.

The charged officers could face up to life in prison if convicted, but the standard sentencing range is 10 to 18 years for second-degree murder with no prior criminal history, and 6.5 to 8.5 years for manslaughter.

All three previously served in the Army, the attorney general’s office said, and as police officers all had taken training on crisis intervention. Collins, 38, and Burbank, 35, had each been an officer for four years by March 2020 after serving eight years in the Army. Rankine, 32, joined the department in 2018 after six years in the Army and two as a security contractor for the U.S. State Department.

Police reform activists have long bemoaned the prevalence of former soldiers in civilian departments, saying they tend to be more aggressive than called for.

Recommended Stories

  • Marimekko Teams With Adidas for First Sport Performance Line

    The collection includes true sports apparel as well as lifestyle pieces.

  • 3 Tacoma cops charged in death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who called out: "I can't breathe"

    The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling law enforcement he couldn't breathe while being restrained last year. Why it matters: It's the first time the state's attorney general's office has filed criminal charges against officers for the unlawful use of deadly force.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThursday's announcement also comes just weeks after a jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd — a rare conviction of a police officer. Context: Ellis, a 33-year-old father of two, had been heading home when he encountered Tacoma officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank on the night of March 3, 2020, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.The three men appeared to have a "respectful conversation, with no signs of aggression," the statement added, citing eye-witnesses. As Ellis began to walk away, Burbank "abruptly swung open the passenger door of the car, striking Ellis from behind and knocking him to his knees." According to video and eyewitnesses, the officers repeatedly hit and tackled Ellis to the ground, per the probable cause statement. They also tased, hogtied and restrained Ellis, with Collins placing his knee on the Black man's neck. Officer Timothy Rankine arrived at the scene after the two officers called for backup. Ellis can be heard pleading with the officers, saying, "Can't breathe, sir. Can't breathe," in a home security video. “Ellis was not fighting back,” the probable cause statement said. “All three civilian witnesses at the intersection ... state that they never saw Ellis strike at the officers.” The Pierce county medical examiner last year ruled Ellis' death a homicide. The big picture: Burbank and Collins have been charged with second-degree murder, and Rankin has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement.The maximum sentence for both offenses is life in prison. Gov. Jay Inslee (D) ordered a new investigation into Ellis' death after the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, which initially handled the probe, failed to disclose that one of its deputies was involved in Ellis' detention. The Tacoma Police Union said in a statement it was "disappointed the facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be politically motivated witch hunt." “An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment," the union added. Worth noting: Earlier this month, Inslee signed a dozen bills aimed at curbing police misconduct and boosting accountability, including banning chokeholds and neck restraints. Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Shock poll puts far-Right AfD ahead in German regional elections

    A shock poll has put the far-Right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) in first place ahead of regional elections in eastern Germany next week. An AfD victory in the state of Saxony-Anhalt would be a major upset and the worst possible start to Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats' (CDU) campaign ahead of September’s general elections. A survey by the respected pollster Insa gave the AfD a slim lead, on 26 per cent, just ahead of the CDU on 25 per cent, ahead of the June 3 regional vote. The findings are unlikely to signal a national resurgence for the AfD — Saxony-Anhalt, in the former communist east, is something of an outlier and the party is polling badly at a national level. But an AfD victory in the final regional elections before September’s national vote would be a bitter blow for rival parties — and particularly for the CDU, which has won the state in every election since 2002. It could further shake confidence in Armin Laschet, the party’s candidate to succeed Mrs Merkel, who is stepping down following September's elections after 15 years in power.

  • Century after massacre, Black Tulsans struggle for a voice

    In the early days of Oklahoma’s statehood, an angry white mob fanned by rumors of a Black uprising burned a thriving African American community in the oil boomtown of Tulsa. Although the area was quietly rebuilt and enjoyed a renaissance in the years after the 1921 Race Massacre, the struggle among Black people over their place in the city didn’t end. Before statehood in 1907, Oklahoma was home to Native American tribes pushed out of other regions by white expansion.

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US Army reprimands senior leaders, multiple soldiers after monthslong sexual assault probe

    The United States Army has reprimanded multiple soldiers following a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit improperly handled reports of sexual harassment and assault. The Army opened a probe into the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 at the request of Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth after The Associated Press published a story reporting that commanders had brushed aside sexual assault complaints within the unit and retaliated against a whistleblower.

  • George Floyd aftermath: Here's what to do if you're Black and stopped by police, says civil rights attorney

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, attorney for Floyd’s family, says Black parents must give their children a different set of guidelines.

  • BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

    A co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. Patrisse Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. Her last day with the foundation is Friday. “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press.

  • Women are buying more PlayStations

    Sony revealed during a presentation to media and investors on Wednesday that 41% of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are girls or women, up from 18% for the late '90s launch of the original PlayStation.Why it matters: Games aren't just a guy thing and haven't been for a long time.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said the increase in female ownership has been "assisted by the growing diversity in our industry's workforce and by a growing catalogue of iconic female characters."That updated demographic information was part of a bullish Sony-spanning presentation designed to delight investors. Other PlayStation highlights from the event: The $500 PS5 standard edition will break even for Sony in June, Ryan said, a stunning revelation given the industry standard proposition that consoles are sold at a loss and profit is made from game sales.More PlayStation games are coming to PC, and a slide on the topic showed an "Uncharted 4" logo, signaling an otherwise unannounced PC port.PS5 owners used their systems an average 51.5 hours in March, up from 34.6 hours per user in 2014 during the PS4's first March. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden's defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding

    U.S. President Joe Biden's $715 billion Department of Defense budget will shift funding from old systems to help modernize the nuclear arsenal to deter China, while also developing future warfare capabilities, people familiar with the budget said. The defense spending request, which will be sent to Congress on Friday, is expected to contain investments in troop readyness, space, the Pacific Deterrence Initiative aimed at countering China's military build-up in the region and nuclear weapons technology, the people said. The budget request would buy ships, jets and pay for maintenance and salaries, but an additional $38 billion is earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies bringing the national security budget to $753 billion, a 1.7% increase over the 2021 figure.

  • Busiest roads, worst times to travel: What to expect this Memorial Day weekend

    The highways and airways should be significantly more crowded this year versus 2020, but the increase will still fall short of pre-pandemic levels.

  • Arizona voting bill fails in the House, with 2 Republicans crossing party lines

    An Arizona state bill that would have required absentee ballots list more personal information failed in the Republican-controlled state House on Wednesday. Arizona state Senate Bill 1713 would have required absentee ballots to list a voter's birthday, plus either the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a state-issued identification number or a voter registration number, failed in the GOP-controlled Arizona House Wednesday night.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces 'very large challenges' on China

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces "very large challenges" in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration's attention across the board. Tai spoke with Reuters in an interview before her first virtual call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a meeting in which she raised "issues of concern," according to her office. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern," the USTR said.

  • The Conservative Party received tens of thousands of pounds from non-existent companies

    An investigation by Insider has revealed nearly £30,000 in donations were received by the Conservative Party from companies that were no longer trading.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Gates divorce may finally force substantial changes to $50bn philanthropic foundation

    They are considering ‘bringing in outside directors’ to the foundation

  • Detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich's mother begs America, EU leaders to save him

    Natalia Protasevich spoke about her son at a press conference at the Belarusian House Foundation in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday.

  • The Hurricanes were forced to look within, and they found what they needed to find

    “There’s no quit in this team,” said Dougie Hamilton after the Hurricanes came from behind to close out the Predators.