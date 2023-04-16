3 officers shot, hurt in western Minnesota

Three Pope County law enforcement officers were shot Saturday night while answering a call to a domestic dispute and making an arrest.

One officer from the Starbuck Police Department and two deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office were struck by gunfire about 7:30 p.m. Saturday while answering a domestic call at a Cyrus apartment building in the 400 block of N. Stromen Street, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Cyrus, with a population of 320, is about 140 miles northwest of the Twin Cities and roughly 80 miles west of St. Cloud, near Morris.

It is not known what conditions the officers were in or how the incident unfolded. However, the sheriff noted that "There is no continuing threat to the public at this time."

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The authorities are expected to provide additional information as it becomes available.

