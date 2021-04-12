3 officers shot, injured after police pursuit in Georgia

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

At least three officers were shot and injured during a police pursuit in Georgia early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers with the Georgia State Patrol chased a vehicle around 4:30 a.m near the intersection of Highway 61 and Flat Rock Road, about 38 miles southwest of Atlanta, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said, according to NBC affiliate WXIA.

Two county deputies were injured by gunfire, the sheriff's office said. It was unclear how the third officer was injured or how severe the injuries were. One of the three officers was flown to an Atlanta hospital.

The names of the officers were not released, and it was unclear what their conditions were.

Authorities said there was "no threat to the public at this time," but it was unclear if any suspects were in custody. No other details were immediately available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Monday it was called to investigate the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

