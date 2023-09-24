3-year-old, 2 adults fatally shot in dispute during sale of dog, Florida officials say

Two adults and a 3-year-old were shot and killed after an argument turned violent at a Florida apartment complex, investigators say.

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s south side at about 10 p.m. Sept 23, Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said at a news briefing posted on Facebook.

Deputies found four people shot, Stronko said, and three ultimately died, including a toddler.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

Investigators were told a group of five traveled to the complex in order to sell a dog, according to Stronko. At some point, an argument broke out in a breezeway and four members of the group were shot.

Witnesses said two unknown men left the scene, got into a sedan and drove away, Stronko said.

An investigation is underway, Stronko said, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

Grocery store employee fatally shot while petting customer’s dog, Texas cops say

Man gave brother motorcycle in exchange for killing ex-wife — mom of 4 kids, feds say

Masked man is shot dead after deputies show up to bogus home invasion call, CA cops say

Pet groomer accused of killing goldendoodle is arrested at dog show, Oklahoma cops say