3-year-old Augusta boy dies in car crash on New Year's Day

A 3-year-old Augusta boy is dead after a car crash New Year's Day on I-520.

Robert Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 11:15 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

The crash occurred on I-520 at mile marker 10, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any arrests related to the crash as of Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 3-year-old dies in Augusta car wreck