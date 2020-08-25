3-year-old bakes and delivers over 1,000 cookies to first responders amid pandemic

A 3-year-old girl is thanking those on the frontlines of COVID-19 by delivering homemade baked goods and a smile.

Mia Villa has been perfecting her famous chocolate chip cookies since she was 18 months old. With help from her mom, she's whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians, and fire and police departments--all at a safe distance.

"The world was feeling down and we needed some kindness," mom of two Devin Villa of Stillwater, New York, told "Good Morning America." "I thought, 'Who doesn't love a chocolate chip cookie?' This little 3-year-old could spread smiles and I hope it teaches her lessons."

PHOTO: Mia Villa has been baking since she was 18 months old. With help from her mom, she's whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

PHOTO: Mia Villa has whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York--all at a safe distance. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

PHOTO: Mia Villa has whipped up over 1,000 of her famous chocolate chip cookies and delivered them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

MORE: Antique store gives piano to student after viral 'Don't Stop Believin' performance

MORE: Woman's emotional post shows mom with COVID-19 meeting grandchild through glass

Through "Mia's Cookie Jar," Mia's "cookie followers," as she likes to call them, give suggestions on where she should deliver cookies.

PHOTO: Mia Villa has whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. In this photo, Mia delivers cookies to the Albany Police Department. (Steve Smith/Albany PD)

PHOTO: Mia Villa has whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. In this photo, Mia delivers cookies to the Albany Police Department. (Steve Smith/Albany PD)

PHOTO: Mia Villa has been baking since she was 18 months old. With help from her mom, she's whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

As an extra "thank you," Mia includes a hand-drawn picture with every drop-off.

PHOTO: Mia Villa has been baking since she was 18 months old. With help from her mom, she's whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

PHOTO: Mia Villa has whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York--all at a safe distance. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

"We've gone as far as an hour away from home to deliver them," Villa said. "They're so excited to see her, so thankful for what she's doing."

PHOTO: Mia Villa has been perfecting her famous chocolate chip cookies since she was 18 months old. She's whipped up over 1,000 cookies and delivers them to hospital staff, supermarket employees, veterinarians and fire and police departments in New York. (Devin Villa/Mia's Cookie Jar)

Villa said many cookies followers have requested cookies to be delivered based on personal experiences they've had with particular first responders during the pandemic.

3-year-old bakes and delivers over 1,000 cookies to first responders amid pandemic originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com