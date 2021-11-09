3-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl missing as cops search Kentucky and Tennessee

A man wanted in Kentucky and Tennessee may have his missing 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece, cops say.

Authorities in both states are working missing person’s cases for both kids, and Jacob Clare is wanted for custodial interference, according to police in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

The 3-year-old, Noah Clare, was traveling with his father and was supposed to be dropped off with family in Gallatin, Tennessee, but they never showed up, Gallatin police said.

Along the way, Jacob Clare picked up his 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare, from her home in Beaver Dam late Nov. 5 or early Nov. 6, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. Beaver Dam is about 90 miles north of Gallatin, which is a suburb of Nashville.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said they may be traveling to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Jacob Clare was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

Police did not state if either child is in any potential harm.

“He could be anywhere right now,” Noah’s mother, Amanda Ennis, told WNKY. “And I’m just scared I’m never going to see him again.”

Noah is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, Gallatin police said. He was last seen wearing “gray pants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.”

Ennis said Jacob Clare is 6 feet, 7 inches tall with a thick beard, according to WNKY. He also has a “full tribal tattoo sleeve on his left arm,” Beaver Dam police said.

Additional pictures of the missing children have been shared in a “Bring Noah & Amber Home” Facebook group.

Anyone with information can contact Beaver Dam police at 270-274-7106 or Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.