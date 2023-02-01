Apache Junction police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who may have ingested at least one fentanyl pill.

The Police Department tweeted on Monday evening that the boy was taken to a hospital and given a dose of Narcan before he was airlifted to another hospital. He later died.

Police didn't elaborate where or when the overdose occurred or how the child gained access to fentanyl. The department also didn't specify whether it was pursuing criminal charges, but noted the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3-year-old boy dies after overdosing on fentanyl in Apache Junction