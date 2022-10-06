3-year-old boy dies after overdosing on fentanyl, NC cops say. His mom is charged

A mom has been accused of murder after her toddler fatally overdosed on fentanyl, North Carolina cops say.

Ana Jones, a 32-year-old mom from Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and felony child abuse on Oct. 5, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Her arrest comes after her 3-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl in March.

Jones is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center, deputies say.

Deputies say the toddler overdosed on March 16. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the boy in cardiac arrest as a family member was performing CPR.

The boy was transported to University of North Carolina Southeastern Medical Center in Lumberton, North Carolina, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies. An autopsy determined that his cause of death was ingestion of fentanyl.

“This is just an absolute tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The loss of anyone is tragic enough but to have been caused by the careless and illegal actions of a parent is sad.”

Pembroke is about 40 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Dad arrested following child’s overdose after drugs left in vehicle, Louisiana cops say

Baby’s parents charged with murder after she died from fentanyl poisoning in Colorado

Babysitter charged in death of 15-month-old exposed to fentanyl, Georgia cops say