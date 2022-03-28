3-year-old boy dies after shooting self with AR-15 left in bedroom, Memphis police say

A three-year-old is dead after Memphis police said the child got his hands on a loaded AR-15 that was left in a bedroom.

Police arrested Tedrick Butler after he admitted to investigators that he left the gun out.

The incident happened 400 block of Tonawanda Cove in Whitehaven.

According to an affidavit, the boy’s mother told investigators Butler left the AR-15 in her bedroom on a box covered with clothes while they went to get food.

The toddler and his four-year-old brother were home with their uncle at the time of the incident.

Records show the uncle told police he fell asleep but woke up when he heard a gunshot and the four-year-old saying his brother was shot in the head.

The three-year-old’s mother rushed him to the hospital after arriving home, but he was pronounced dead by a doctor at Methodist South.

Officers found another AR-15 and a pistol in the home during a search, along with a backpack of marijuana, the affidavit said.

Butler is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.

He’s charged with negligent homicide, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance, and other crimes, records show.

