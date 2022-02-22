3-year-old boy hurt during shooting in West Garfield Park early Tuesday, taken to hospital in private vehicle

A 3-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday morning and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, officials said.

Chicago police and fire officials said both agencies were called to the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Chicago police said the boy and a 36-year-old woman had been inside a vehicle at that address when a white SUV pulled up alongside them and someone inside the SUV began shooting at their vehicle.

Police said the 3-year-old suffered “injuries to (the) right side of his eye” and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Authorities did not say whether the child had been shot or if he was injured by shattered glass or something else. The 36-year-old woman wasn’t hurt.

Fire officials said they were called to the same location regarding a shooting, but when they arrived there was no shooting victim and firefighters were told a young child had been shot and someone drove the child to an area hospital in a private vehicle. But because the Fire Department didn’t transport anyone, officials also said they could not provide additional information about the time of the call or any information about a possible victim.

Initially, authorities said officers were on scene around 9:45 a.m. but they had not passed along any information to a police spokeswoman regarding what they found there. The spokeswoman said she could not immediately confirm the time of the call or what it was regarding.

Check back for updates.