3-year-old boy killed in Cleveland shooting

In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.