3-year-old boy killed in Cleveland shooting
A 3-year-old died and a 31-year-old man was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting, police have confirmed.
A 3-year-old died and a 31-year-old man was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting, police have confirmed.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
Russell went from a regular-season star to a playoff dud last season.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
The CDC has a laundry list of potential symptoms of long COVID. Here are the most common ones — and what we know so far about the condition.
In a new report, a social media watchdog group details how steroid content is exploding in some TikTok communities, promoting potentially dangerous and often illegal substances while propagating unattainable body image ideals to boys and young men. Researchers with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that videos tagged with hashtags promoting the use of steroid-like drugs have racked up more than 580 million views among U.S. users in the last three years, the bulk of which come from young men between the ages of 18 and 24. "Young women and girls aren’t the only group of young people who are being exposed to potentially damaging and dangerous content online," CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed said.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Sega unexpectedly canceled the title ‘Hyenas’ soon before it was expected to launch. Layoffs could also be coming to the developer.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
Serve Robotics, a partner of Uber Eats, provided LAPD with footage from one of its robots after an attempted theft. The robot was able to get away on its own.
It's like a sundress, but for the fall. The post 7 casual fall maxi dresses under $100 that are effortlessly cool appeared first on In The Know.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie looks back on a 2023 season of change.
The safety and stability of bonds can punish the stock market as investors move their money to 'risk-free' assets.
Google will allow teens (13 to 17) to try its AI-powered Search Generative Experience. The company says positive feedback from young adults influenced the decision.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.