A 3-year-old boy shot his 2-year-old sister after finding a handgun in a couch when three men met up to watch an NBA playoff game

Sophia Ankel
two handguns on table
A Browning BDA .380 Cal. (top) and Seecamp .31 Cal. (bottom). Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

  • A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his two-year-old sister after finding a handgun in a couch.

  • The incident happened after a man allegedly hid the gun between sofa cushions at a party in Florida.

  • The girl was shot in the chest and is in "exceptionally critical condition", authorities said.

A three-year-old boy accidentally shot his two-year-old sister in the chest after he found a handgun that had been hidden in a couch, according to officials.

The incident happened just before midnight on Friday at a resident in West Lakeland, Florida where three men met up to watch an NBA playoff game.

One of the men, identified as 23-year-old Kevonte' Wilson, allegedly brought a loaded .380 handgun with him to the gathering and hid it between couch cushions where the children were playing, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference Saturday.

The men suddenly "heard a pop and they immediately looked to see that the 2-year-old female had been shot and was on the couch, and the 3-year-old scrambled from the living room, running and crying to his bedroom," Judd said, according to CNN.

The men grabbed both children and "raced toward the hospital" but were "t-boned" by another vehicle who turned in front of them en route, leading to even more injuries, Judd said, according to NBC News.

"At that time a good Samaritan had stopped," he said. "And the good Samaritan took the baby and a male to the hospital," Judd added, NBC News reported.

The girl underwent surgery but is in an "exceptionally critical condition," Judd said, according to NBC. She was shot in the chest, but the bullet likely also damaged her pancreas and large and small intestines.

She is expected to have more surgeries.

Wilson was arrested and charged with failure to safely store a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The host of the party, Chad Berrien, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a house for drug use. The third man was not arrested.

The boy has been sent to stay with his grandmother and will not be charged, according to Judd.

"Certainly, baby needs our prayers ... as does the entire family," Judd said.

