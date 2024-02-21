3-year-old boy shot dead by mom’s boyfriend, California police say. ‘Shocking’

A 3-year-old boy died after California police said his mother’s live-in boyfriend shot him inside their home.

The shooting took place at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, Santa Clara police said in a news release.

A mother called 911 to report that her boyfriend shot her 3-year-old son, police said. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

“We heard a loud bang,” Sukhraj Singh, who heard the shot while walking to a nearby store, told KNTV. “And a lady ran out, crying. And after a few minutes, a lot of cops came in.”

Officers found the child inside the home and could not revive him, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s shocking,” neighbor Vitaly Kolonov told KPIX. “It’s awful because this whole area is a pretty sleepy neighborhood.”

A 24-year-old of Santa Clara was arrested nearby after a brief struggle, police said. He and the child are not related.

“We were able to apprehend the suspect who fled on foot from the apartment,” Lt. Mike Crescini told KPIX. “Charges are still pending, but they are believed to be murder and resisting arrest at minimum.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 408-615-4814 or fhagg@santaclaraca.gov. Anonymous tips may be left at 408-615-4847.

Santa Clara is about 45 miles southeast of San Francisco.

14-year-old driver fleeing police kills passenger in fiery crash, California cops say

Baby found dead in airport restroom nearly 20 years ago, cops say. Now, mom arrested

‘Sticky-fingered’ woman steals $1,800 in chewing gum, California police say