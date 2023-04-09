A 3-year-old boy shot himself, Sacramento police say. His father has been arrested

A 3-year-old boy shot himself on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department, with his father accused of failing to properly secure the gun.

The boy was hurt in what was considered an accidental shooting just before 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Avenue, near Sacramento’s East Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Police officers say they arrived after the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, police told The Bee.

The toddler’s father was arrested on suspicion of illegal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.