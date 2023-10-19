3-year-old boy struck, killed by pickup when he ran into road in Grand Prairie, police say

A 3-year-old boy died on Wednesday when he ran into a private road and was struck by a pickup truck in Grand Prairie, police said.

Kaiden Kelly died of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The boy was hit about 5:30 p.m. by a Dodge pickup that was traveling on the road near the 6300 block of Mirabella Blvd., Grand Prairie police said.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said. There was no relationship between the child and the driver.

The boy was pronounced dead at an Arlington hospital about 45 minutes after he was struck.

Today's top stories:

→ Sydney Powell, who lied about Tarrant elections, pleads guilty

→ Who’s RINO? In House speaker mess, don’t blame Kay Granger

→ Have you seen these 'funky' outdoor fridges in Fort Worth?

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.