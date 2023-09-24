3-year-old child, 2 adults shot, killed at Jacksonville apartments Saturday night

Jacksonville police say a 3-year-old child and two adults were killed and another adult was wounded when gunfire erupted Saturday night at a luxury apartment complex on the city's Southside.

Another adult who was the fifth victim was not injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. when the five victims went to the apartment complex in the 8800 block of AC Skinner Parkway off JTB Boulevard regarding the possible private sale of a dog, Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told reporters at the scene.

"A dispute ensued in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings resulting in four of the five individuals being shot. Of those individuals shot, three are now deceased. That includes the 3-year-old child who traveled there with them," Stronko said.

Stronko didn't release any information about the extent of the wounded person's injuries. He indicated the fifth victim wasn't hurt.

Police tape.

The fatal shootings come two weeks after Jacksonville reached its 100th homicide this year on Sept. 9. That is nearly a month later than in 2022 on Aug. 14,

Stronko said witnesses told police two unknown men fled — possibly in a black sedan — immediately after the shootings.

Detectives were interviewing the two living victims as well as witnesses in an attempt to get more information about the circumstances of the shootings, including what the dispute was about.

"The early indication is they did travel here for purposes of conducting a sale of a dog. But it is unknown whether that is going to be the final version of events we get when this all shakes out. But that is what we were told initially," Stronko said.

Stronko said detectives were working to positively identify the victims and notify their families. It wasn't immediately known if some or all were Jacksonville residents, he said.

He did said that three of the adult victims were in their 20s but the age of the other adult was unknown because the person hadn't been identified as yet.

Citing the state's Marsy's law, Stronko said the Sheriff's Office won't be releasing the names or other detailed information about the victims including their relationship to each other "at this time." That law allows families to keep such information private.

Asked about the apartment where the victims were going to, Stronko said more than one apartment possibly might have been involved and police were in the process of getting search warrants as part of the investigation.

Although currently behind last year's torrid pace, Jacksonville is still projecting another 150 killings. Before 2022's 166 total homicides, 2021 finally saw a substantial decrease to 129, and that followed 2020's highest in total in recent memory at 177. The all-time record is unclear, but The Times-Union has been told there were even more in the 1980s.

The lowest total since the newspaper has kept track was 86 in 2011, only the second year to record fewer than 100 homicides. The other was in 2010 when 96 homicides were recorded.

At No. 100, 2023's homicides mean 2,302 people are among the city’s casualties since 2006. In the last decade, Jacksonville averages 130 homicides per year, about one homicide every couple of days.

Anyone with information about Saturday night's quadruple shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it's available. Please check back with Jacksonville.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 3-year-old child, 2 adults killed in quadruple shooting in Jacksonville