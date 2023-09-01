4-year-old boy among at least 2 injured in South Side shooting: CPD
"They're just in shock. Everybody's in shock is trying to figure it out. A deer in a terrible, tragic set of headlights," said Pastor Donovan Price.
"They're just in shock. Everybody's in shock is trying to figure it out. A deer in a terrible, tragic set of headlights," said Pastor Donovan Price.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser offers folks a choice between two different headlight design options, one round and one rectangular.
"Now with 200% more air!"
Crawford steamrolled Spence in their first meeting.
Even without star quarterback Cameron Rising, No. 14 Utah had little trouble taking care of Florida in its 2023 opener.
Tesla Model 3 has been updated with new styling inside and out, as well as new features and improved range on the WLTP loop.
An institutional investor is suing Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, over hefty launch contracts they awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. The suit, filed by Amazon shareholders the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund, alleges that the board spent less than 40 minutes approving the launch agreements for Amazon’s Project Kuiper mega-constellation, while not even considering leading launch company (and Blue Origin rival) SpaceX.
Stacked with talent and solid on paper, the 2023 Padres have a 1.3% chance of reaching the postseason.
EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.
Thrift & Tell, an expert thrifter, provides tips on how to elevate your everyday look with solid gold jewelry. The post Woman suggests you purchase these ‘first investment pieces’ to elevate your everyday look: ‘I would start with jewelry’ appeared first on In The Know.
"Whenever I'm really trying to set myself up for success the next day, I will do what I call a 'closing shift.'"
Parents Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, have explained the meanings behind their kids' names.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
Technically, summer ends on Sept. 22. Just saying.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.
Get your holiday weekend started off right with nearly 40% off this ionic winner.
Tired of battling with your linens throughout the night? With the Bed Band, it'll be you: 1, bedding: 0.
From electronics to household must-haves, epic savings are already happening.
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
TikTok tested and approved — and majorly viral. The post These are TikTok’s 10 favorite closet storage solutions, so yes, you can fit more clothes in there appeared first on In The Know.