3-year-old child fatally shot at Puyallup home

Peter Talbot
·1 min read

A 3-year-old child was shot and killed at a home in Puyallup on Monday evening, Pierce County deputies said.

Emergency crews responded to a home near Milwaukee Avenue East and 58th Street Court East, according to the Associated Press. Inside the home, a child was found with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Deputies are investigating what led to the fatal shooting, but no one else was inside the home, the AP reported. Other firearms were found inside. No more details were immediately available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories