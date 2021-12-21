3-year-old child fatally shot at Puyallup home

A 3-year-old child was shot and killed at a home in Puyallup on Monday evening, Pierce County deputies said.

Emergency crews responded to a home near Milwaukee Avenue East and 58th Street Court East, according to the Associated Press. Inside the home, a child was found with a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Deputies are investigating what led to the fatal shooting, but no one else was inside the home, the AP reported. Other firearms were found inside. No more details were immediately available.