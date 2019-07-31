3-year-old Chinese boy falls from six stories, gets saved by blanket-wielding crowd below

A three-year-old boy who fell from the sixth floor of a building on Monday was saved after a crowd of bystanders used a blanket to catch him, China's CCTV reported.

The toddler, who was captured on video dangling from a balcony, is shown dropping from the building as shouts are heard below. Then, members of a crowd of onlookers rush forward with a blanket, breaking the boy's multi-floor fall.

"I looked up and saw a little child was dangling up there," Zhu Yanhui, who works for the building's management company, told CCTV. "My first reaction was to find something to catch him. I thought about rushing over there and catch him with my bare hands, but that would not have worked."

The incident occurred in Chongqing Municipality, which is in southwestern China. CCTV reported that the boy had managed to get out on the balcony after his grandmother went grocery shopping, leaving him at home unattended.

The state media organization said the group of rescuers included homeowners, staff members from the property management company, security guards and sanitation workers.

"I was there at the moment and helped hold out the blanket," Zhou Xiaobo, who also works for the property management company, told CCTV. "Ten seconds later, the boy fell. It all happened so fast."

A neighbor took the boy to the hospital after his fall. He reportedly suffered no major injuries.