3-year-old comes to preschool with gun in backpack, Texas cops say. Dad arrested

A Texas preschool is promising to beef up security after a 3-year-old student brought a gun to school in her backpack, officials say.

The San Antonio Police Department received a call at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 15, from an off-duty officer providing security at Pre-K 4 SA West Education Center, the department said in a news release.

A teacher found a handgun in a student’s backpack, the off-duty officer said, and police went to the school to investigate, according to the release.

The girl is now in the custody of Child Protective Services and her 35-year-old father has been arrested on charges of child endangerment, police said. Additional charges could be brought as the investigation continues.

Investigators have not said how the gun ended up in the girl’s backpack.

The girl “was unaware” of the gun, school officials said in a Facebook post. Still, the incident is prompting the school to tighten security.

“For now, no backpacks will be allowed on campus as we work to evaluate and enhance safety protocols,” the post said.

In a statement, police Chief Bill McManus applauded “collaboration between the school faculty and law enforcement personnel.”

“Swift action was taken to address the situation and make an arrest. There are no current threats to the safety of the school or its students,” McManus said. “To provide further assurance, SAPD will maintain an increased uniformed presence at the school for the foreseeable future.”

