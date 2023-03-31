UPDATE: 3-year-old dead after shooting in Hamilton

A 3-year-old child died after after being shot in Hamilton Thursday evening.

The Hamilton County Coroner said Jared Green died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

Police and firefighters responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. after being notified there was a juvenile who had been shot, Hamilton Police Lt. Jon Richardson said.

A 911 caller told the Butler County Communications Center that Green had been shot in the head, WCPO reported.

Green was found on scene and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not revealed have the child was shot. It is unknown if there are any suspects in the incident.

