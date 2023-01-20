3-year-old dies of blunt force trauma, IL cops say. Family says she fell down stairs

The death of a 3-year-old girl is under investigation after she was taken to an Illinois emergency room with “serious injuries.”

Investigators with the Danville Police Department were called to the hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a news release.

Medical staff tried to treat the toddler, but she was pronounced dead, authorities said. Early reports suggest she died of blunt force trauma.

“Officers met with family members who stated the child had been injured at home from falling down a flight of stairs,” according to the release.

Authorities are investigating the injuries that led to the child’s death. She has not been publicly identified by the police department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

Danville is on the eastern edge of Illinois, about 140 miles south of Chicago.

