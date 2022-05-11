3-year-old dies following reported shooting inside Frederick home

May 11—Frederick police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl following a reported shooting inside a home Sunday.

According to a Frederick news release, police received a 911 call around 10:45 a.m. for a shooting inside a home at 6823 Second St.

The release said that the Frederick Police Department and Frederick-Firestone Fire arrived on the scene to find the child suffering from life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Frederick Police Department, in conjunction with the Weld County District Attorney's Office, is investigating this incident and will not release any additional information at this time, according to the release. Police said that there is no danger to the public.