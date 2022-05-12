3-year-old dies over 2 years after being shot at Philadelphia drug deal, man charged with murder

A man was charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a 3-year-old boy who died last month, more than two years after police said his father used him as a human shield during a drug deal in Philadelphia.

Fransisco Ortiz, 33, was previously awaiting trial on a count of attempted murder but the charge was upgraded Tuesday following the death of Yaseem Jenkins, according to Philadelphia court records.

Yaseem Jenkins. (Nadirah Jones via GoFundMe)

Yaseem was only 11-months-old when his father, Nafes Monroe, took him to a drug deal where he planned to use counterfeit money, police said. Detectives alleged that Monroe believed his child's presence might dissuade any violence during the deal, accusing Monroe of using Yaseem as a "human shield."

Monroe's girlfriend and Yaseem were in the car when gunshots erupted, and the baby sustained gunshot wounds to the head, torso and rear of his body, police said.

Monroe was charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

Philadelphia's District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed last month during a press conference that Yaseem had died. Krasner said at the time that an autopsy was pending to see whether the boy died as a result of injuries from the October 2019 shooting.

“I want to express my deepest condolences for the loss of Yaseem to his family," Krasner said during a news conference. "This is a tough moment."

The medical examiner's office found that Yaseem's death was a homicide, resulting from gunshot wound complications, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Ortiz, who was charged with attempted murder in 2019, has remained in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Corrrectional Facility for the past two years. His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

It does not appear from court records that Ortiz has entered a plea on the upgraded charge.