3-year-old dies after she’s hit crossing street with her dad, Minnesota family says

A 3-year-old girl was crossing the street with her dad when they were struck by a driver in Minnesota, according to local media reports.

The Roseville Police Department was called to the intersection at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a news release.

A 47-year-old man and 3-year-old girl were found with “significant injuries,” and officers “immediately provided emergency medical assistance,” police said. They were then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The girl died of her injuries while at the hospital, police said, and the man was still in critical condition as of 11 a.m. June 16.

An investigation into the crash found that a 75-year-old female driver collided with the two pedestrians as they were crossing, police said. She immediately pulled over and is cooperating with authorities.

Family members identified the daughter as Priyanshi Subba and her father as Harka Subba, according to KSTP and the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal incident is asked to call 651-767-0640.

Roseville is a suburb northeast of Minneapolis.

