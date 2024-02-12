3-year-old dies after shooting himself in the face: DKPD

A man is now facing murder charges after police say a three-year-old shot himself in the face.

On Saturday at 7 a.m., DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Habersham Drive regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly learned a three-year-old shot himself in the face and his mother had taken him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the gun belonged to Antoine Jordan, who police said left the gun unsecured.

Jordan was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty in the second degree. He is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials did not release the relationship between the child and Jordan.

DeKalb officials said multiple people were detained and detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

