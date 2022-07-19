3-year-old dies after teen sister uses pillow to ‘quiet her down,’ Florida cops say

A 3-year-old died after her 16-year-old sister used a pillow to “quiet her down,” Florida news outlets reported.

Now, the older girl faces a manslaughter charge, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Officials said the 16-year-old was responsible for watching the younger girl while their mom worked remotely from the Orlando area on Friday, July 15. The mother had told the teen to “keep her sister quiet” while she was on the phone, WESH reported.

The 3-year-old was quiet for about 10 minutes before the older daughter found her unresponsive, police said in an incident report, according to WKMG.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Preliminary information shows the teen “placed a pillow over her sister to quiet her down,” and there was enough probable cause to arrest her, officials wrote in a July 18 news release.

“It’s very tragic, it’s a 3-year-old, a very young, young child,” Officer Michelle Montalvo said, according to WESH. “Sixteen-year-old is also young. A mother loses both daughters in one night because the 16-year-old was arrested that night.”

The incident was reported at the MainStay Suites in Altamonte Springs, roughly 10 miles north of Orlando. The girls’ mom had been working from a bedroom in the extended stay hotel, according to WOFL.

An investigation continues, and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 407-339-2441 or call 911.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on July 19.

