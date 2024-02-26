3-year-old Elijah Vue remains missing in Two Rivers despite extensive weekend search efforts. Here's the latest.

TWO RIVERS — Law enforcement and specialized rescue teams continued searching for Elijah Vue over the weekend, but no answers have been found.

A representative from the Two Rivers Police Department confirmed that search efforts continue throughout the county and the state.

3-year-old Elijah went missing from a Two Rivers residence Feb. 20. Since then, the boy's mother and a Two Rivers man have been arrested for child neglect, but no other leads have been shared with the public.

In a Facebook post Feb. 25, the Two Rivers Police Department said the search of the area rivers was assisted by dive teams from Green Bay and Door County. Wings of Hope and NorthStar Search and Rescue, two non-profit organizations that utilize aviation and volunteer K9 teams, respectively, have also assisted in the search.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert said the police are following all tips and leads they receive in hopes one will lead them to Elijah.

The search for Elijah has reached its seventh day Feb. 26. Here's what we know so far:

Katrina Baur, 31, and Jesse Vang, 39, were arrested last week and are expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Feb. 26 for initial appearances in their court cases.

They appeared Feb. 23 for bail hearings where Baur, Elijah's mother, was charged with party-to-a-crime child neglect and a $15,000 cash bond was set.

Vang was charged with child neglect and a $20,000 cash bond was set.

In a statement to the court, District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Baur lives in Wisconsin Dells and had sent Elijah to stay with Vang in Two Rivers for disciplinary purposes. Baur was not in Two Rivers when Elijah was reported missing.

During Vang's bail hearing, LaBre noted he has a history of criminal convictions, including drug trafficking charges and a child abuse charge from 2002. Vang is also on a federal hold, similar to a probation hold, from when he was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges in 2017.

Both are still being held at the Manitowoc County Jail.

Residents continue to assist search

Police have continuously asked for assistance from the public and gave guidelines for those helping in the search. Those guidelines include the following:

Check anywhere a small child could hide, climb or fall.

Check your own property for items that don't belong to you which could include anything from Elijah such as the red-and-white plaid blanket or dinosaur printed shoes.

Check your surveillance systems from Feb. 12-20. Look for anyone matching Elijah's description in the surveillance footage.

Search public land for the same items or anything relevant to the investigation.

Do not touch anything you find, but contact the tip line (1-844-267-6648) or Two Rivers police (920-686-7200) right away.

Hundreds of Two Rivers residents and people from neighboring communities have turned out each day since Feb. 20 to help search for Elijah. Several Facebook pages have been created to organize the grassroots efforts and one community member created a Google map where people with a Google account can mark areas they have already searched.

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

Elijah, a 3-year-old boy from Two Rivers, is missing Feb. 20. The Two Rivers Police Department has asked the public for help with finding him.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert has cautioned residents against trespassing on private property, but said police welcome all assistance in searching public areas.

The police department set up accounts to accept monetary donations aimed at search efforts or a reward. Anyone interested in donating is advised to call the department during regular business hours at 920-793-1191. This includes anyone wishing to provide food.

The community also turned out for a candlelight vigil for Elijah Feb. 21 at the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Parish in Two Rivers.

Two Rivers Police say they're using every resource available

Manitowoc Police Officer Nick Place and K-9 dog Riley search along Bellevue Place near 43rd Street in Two Rivers in search of a missing 3-year-old, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Two Rives, Wis.

Meinnert said the police are using every resource available to them in the search for Elijah.

A Wisconsin Amber Alert was issued Feb. 20, the day he was reported missing, and that continues to be active.

A Child is Missing and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were also contacted.

"We will leave no stone unturned," Meinnert said in a Feb. 22 news release.

Search efforts have included using K9 units from the Manitowoc Police Department, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office and the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, an air search from the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and boats and UTVs from the Two Rivers Fire Department and the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office. Landfills used by garbage collections in Manitowoc County have also been searched.

Magee Elementary School in Two Rivers is assisting law enforcement by providing space for the growing investigation team, composed of the Manitowoc Police Department, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Feb. 24, Meinnert said advanced searches of rivers and other waters were under way with a variety of boats, drones and dogs in the area. That search continued through Feb. 25.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

People who share information that leads to finding Elijah or the arrest of anyone involved in or responsible for his disappearance could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Elijah Vue still missing in Two Rivers, Wisconsin; mother due in court