3-year-old falls from 4th-floor bedroom window and dies days later, Florida cops say

The 3-year-old girl who fell from a fourth-floor window in Florida has died after three days in critical condition, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Her identity has not been released as of Thursday, Oct. 19.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Mosaic Westshore Apartments, a five-story building just over a block east of Old Tampa Bay.

Investigators say the girl “fell from an open fourth-story bedroom window” and was rushed to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives have not said whether the girl’s family lives in the building, or who was her guardian at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“This remains an active investigation, the incident appears accidental and there are no criminal charges pending at this time,” police said.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw called the incident “life altering” for the family.

“As a parent myself, I know the extent a parent will go to ensure the safety of their child. It is absolutely heartbreaking that a child lost their life in such a tragic manner,” Bercaw said.

Tourist falls to his death from condo tower balcony in Florida Panhandle, cops say

Spring break tourist found dead outside Florida condo fell from a balcony, cops say

Bar patron stabbed repeatedly on dance floor in dispute over woman, Florida cops say