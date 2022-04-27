3-year-old fatally shot and brother detained for questioning, Louisiana cops say

It was the afternoon of April 26 when a man burst through a bar door in Louisiana to ask the bartender if there were any medics nearby, WWL reported.

A 3-year-old girl had been fatally shot nearby on Burgundy Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, a news release from the New Orleans Police Department said.

Philip Palumbo, the bartender, told WWL that he quickly called 911 and was put on hold.

“They did call back, within about a minute or so but the fact, to get a recording for 911 when you’ve got a child dying on the sidewalk is pretty ridiculous,” Palumbo told WWL.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 3-year-old girl with one gunshot wound, according to the police.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Now, officers are investigating the child’s death as a homicide. Police said two males, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, were “detained for questioning related to the incident.” The 17-year-old has since been released.

Police told NOLA.com that the two are the girl’s brothers.

Initial reports show a juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to her body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/hz58ywHLrp — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 26, 2022

The girl was inside a residence when she was shot, police said, according to WVUE.

Police did not specify if the residence was where the child or her family lived.

“Investigators are in the process of gathering information that will help them identify a person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive,” police said.

Police have not released the names of the child who was shot or her two brothers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300.

