3-year-old fights for life after accidentally shooting herself in the face, family says

A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after an accidental shooting left her in critical condition.

Skye McBride is described by family as a smart girl and a funny ball of energy.

“We tend to say she’s been here before because of the things she says and does. She’s really wise beyond her years,” her aunt LaDorothy Griggs told McClatchy News.

Skye McBride.

On Feb. 14, Skye got a hold of her father’s gun and accidentally shot herself in the face, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told WNEM. The bullet went through Skye’s right eye and out of her skull.

She was taken to a hospital in Flint and placed into a medically induced coma, WJRT reported. She was initially in critical condition but has since shown improvement, according to WNEM.

“Skye is improving, but she is still on the vent and a trach. She’s still following commands and her sedation meds have all been turned off. She’s doing amazing for two weeks out,” Griggs said.

Skye McBride

Skye is a girly girl, who loves to play with makeup and to play with her cousins, Griggs said.

“Skye is the light of our life, she brings so much joy to us and keeps us all on our toes,” Griggs said.

The 3-year-old is scheduled to have eye surgery Friday, Griggs told WNEM.

Her father was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree child abuse, lying to a peace officer and violating Michigan’s Safe Storage law 24 hours after the law went into effect, McClatchy New previously reported.

Griggs said as Skye recovers, their family is leaning on each other for support.

“We are getting better and stronger, this was the most traumatic, heartbreaking thing we have ever been through,” she said. “She has a long road to recovery and we need all the love, support, prayers and donations.”

