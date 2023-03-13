3-year-old finds loaded pistol and fatally shoots 4-year-old sister, Texas cops say

A 3-year-old girl unintentionally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in a Texas home, cops say.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday, March 12, in an apartment complex in Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said five adults were socializing in the home as the siblings were left unattended. One parent thought the other was watching the young girls, but the children went into a bedroom, the sheriff said.

The 3-year-old found a “loaded semiautomatic pistol” and accidentally fired one gunshot, according to the sheriff. The relatives heard the gunshot and found the 4-year-old unresponsive on the floor.

Deputies were called to the home, and the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez called the incident a “tragic situation, a very preventable situation.”

Sheriff’s officials have not publicly identified the 4-year-old. It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

