3-year-old found unresponsive in hotel pool after he’s left unsupervised, TN cops say

A 3-year-old is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a hotel pool, Tennessee police say.

The boy was found in the indoor pool of a Nashville hotel on the evening of Friday, March 10, Nashville police said in a news release. He was hospitalized in “very critical condition.”

Police said the boy and his brother were at the pool with their mother’s friend while their mother took a nap. The friend is accused of leaving the pool area for an unknown amount of time.

When the friend returned to the pool area, the toddler was unconscious, police said.

The Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division is investigating the incident. It is unclear if anyone will face charges.

