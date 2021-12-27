3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself on Christmas Day, North Carolina officials say

A 3-year-old North Carolina girl accidentally shot herself with a handgun on Christmas, local media reported.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the incident at around 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office, fire department, emergency medical services and a medical air ambulance all responded to the incident, the release said. The child, Aylee, was transported to a hospital in Asheville via air ambulance, according to deputies and a GoFundMe page.

Aylee is undergoing treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the nature of the injury or the child’s current condition, but WRAL reported that Aylee accidentally shot herself in the head. Her parents said on the GoFundMe page that the pressure on her brain is high and that “the next 48 hours are very critical.”

The girl is currently under heavy sedation, WLOS reported.

