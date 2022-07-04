3-year-old girl among three stabbed by family acquaintance, Georgia cops say

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized on Monday, July 4, after a stabbing that also left her mother and grandmother injured, Georgia police say.

The triple-stabbing occurred around 2:45 a.m. in Grovetown, about 12 miles west of Augusta. Grovetown police said in a news release that Phillip James Marshall, 40, fled after stabbing the three family members, of whom he is an acquaintance.

The victims were found “suffering from multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds” and were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Marshall, who the victims said appeared to be under the influence, was found about a half mile away wearing only underwear and suffering from multiple cuts, according to police.

He led officers on a brief pursuit before being taken into custody without further incident. Jail records show Marshall has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and multiple drug offenses.

He is being held without bond, records show.

Police did not give an update on the condition of the three victims.

