3-year-old girl with autism dies after dad’s rescue attempt in icy pond, Ohio cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A 3-year-old girl pulled out of an icy pond died at a local hospital Wednesday, according to Ohio police.

First responders went to a home in Olmsted Township after the girl was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers found the girl’s father struggling to remove himself from a hole in the ice, according to news release.

“The male in peril was attempting to rescue his daughter who had wandered out onto the ice and fallen through in a separate location,” the Olmsted Township Police Department said.

When an officer attempted to help the man get out of the water, he too fell through the pond, police say. Eventually they both got out and the father was treated by other officers, according to police.

The girl, who the police department said has autism, was pulled from the icy water and was unresponsive, according to police. CPR was administered and she was taken by ambulance to Southwest General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

It’s unclear how the girl fell through the ice. Her name has not been released.

Olmsted Township is about 20 miles southwest of Cleveland.

