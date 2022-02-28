3-year-old girl believed to be missing ‘may be in danger,’ Louisiana police say

A 3-year-old Louisiana girl is believed to be missing and “may be in danger,” officials said.

Annalynne Blake Hensarling was last seen Feb. 18 with her grandmother, according to the Covington Police Department.

More than a week later, officials in a Facebook post said social service workers haven’t been able to find the girl’s grandma or mom. After attempts to contact them, the state’s Department of Children & Family Services “believes Annalynne may be in danger.”

Annalynne was last seen “wearing a maroon dress and maroon hat.” She is described as being 33 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may have disappeared after a meeting at the Department of Children & Family Services office in Covington. Annalynne reportedly had been at the meeting with her grandmother, who she lived with in nearby Jefferson Parish.

But when officials tried to have a follow-up visit, police said they weren’t successful and got a judge’s order for a wellness check.

Police in Covington — roughly 40 miles north of New Orleans — ask anyone with information about Annalynne’s location to call them at 985-892-8500.

