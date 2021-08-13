3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old in Cass County

Alex Chhith, Star Tribune

A 3-year-old girl died early Friday after being accidentally shot by a 5-year-old boy, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred at a residence in Bena about 4 a.m., according to a news release. Deputies quickly determined that the girl had been accidentally shot by the boy.

The girl was taken to the Essentia Health-Deer River hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl's name will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office after an autopsy.

Law enforcement officers are investigating.

