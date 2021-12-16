3-year-old girl, father killed in Trotwood shooting

Dec. 16—A 22-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter were killed in a shooting in Trotwood early Thursday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Outer Belle Road on a report that a 3-year-old had been shot.

A woman who called to the report the shooting said the 3-year-old girl was shot after she got ahold of a gun and it went off, according to dispatch records. The 911 caller reportedly was not in the room at the time of the shooting and said they were called and told the child was shot.

The woman did not know where the girl was hurt, according to records.

When the first officer arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside as they approached the residence, according to Trotwood police. Officers immediately entered the apartment and found two people, man and his daughter, with gunshot wounds.

Medics were called, but the girl and man both died at the scene.

"There is a familial relationship between both parties and at this time detectives are working to identify the chain of events that lead to their deaths," read a press release from police.

Police are not searching for any suspects at this time, but ask anyone with information to call the Trotwood Police Department at 937-837-7771.