3-year-old girl injured in Big Beaver Borough police chase turned crash

A 3-year-old girl and another person were taken to local hospitals after a crash following a police chase in Beaver County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on W Gate Drive in Big Beaver Borough at around 11:10 p.m. Monday.

A 2012 Nissan Altima was fleeing from police travelling south on state Route 18 when it tried to turn left but hit a center concrete median.

The car went onto a sidewalk and then hit an embankment near a train track.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Atlantic, was found to under the influence of a controlled substance, state police said.

According to state police, a 29-year-old woman and the toddler, both from New Castle, were taken to Heritage Valley Beaver.

The woman didn’t sustain any injuries in the crash but the toddler had a suspect minor injury, according to state police.

Later in the report, state police said all parties weren’t properly restrained and all had suspected minor injuries.

