3-year-old girl in La Quinta left quadriplegic after choking on gummy candy, lawsuit says

A family in La Quinta is suing a candy company, saying their 3-year-old daughter sustained debilitating injuries, including spastic quadriplegia, from choking on a gummy candy that family members say lacked necessary hazard warnings.

The lawsuit was filed late last month by the child’s mother and father, Maria Aylin Sotelo Comacho and Francisco Paredes Rivera, against Frankford Candy and Chocolate Company, as well as toy company Hasbro. The suit was filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County, where the candy company is headquartered.

The incident at the heart of the lawsuit occurred inside Sotelo’s home in mid-December 2022. Their toddler, Amelie Paredes Sotelo, was eating a Candy Land Gummy Dot when it became lodged in her oropharynx, obstructing her airway, according to the lawsuit.

A Ring camera video of the incident shows the toddler’s parents trying unsuccessfully to dislodge the candy, then rushing her to a hospital. The gummies belonged to Amelie’s three older siblings, two of whom watched the incident unfold.

Hospital officials attempted to suction and remove the Candy Land Gummy Dot, but it was difficult “due to the excessive stickiness of the product and its extraordinary lack of pliability,” the lawsuit states. The toddler suffered severe hypoxia, when oxygen is not available for body tissues to function, that resulted in permanent brain damage and spastic quadriplegia, severely limiting the mobility of her four limbs. The lawsuit was reported earlier by KESQ.

Amelie's mother, Sotelo, told The Desert Sun that her daughter didn’t eat the gummy whole, but the consistency caused it to get stuck even when she bit off a piece of it.

“(The gummy) was extremely sticky, and that’s what changed our lives forever,” Sotelo said. “She was a brave little girl, and so smart and outgoing, and now it’s like she’s not there anymore."

“Everything can change in a second, and I would like for the company to be responsible and stop advertising these products toward kids,” she added.

The lawsuit alleges the Candy Land Gummy Dots, which are branded from Hasbro’s Candy Land game, were designed and manufactured in a way that makes them “unreasonably dangerous” for young children.

“The extremely colorful packaging, use of the Candy Land insignia, and utter lack of any safety warnings (including any choking-hazard warning) sends a clear message to potential buyers ... that the Frankford Candy Land Gummy Dots are safe for any child of any age to eat when, in fact, the Frankford Candy Land Gummy Dots are unreasonably dangerous and unsafe for certain children of a certain age,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Bosworth Law in Philadelphia, includes a request for a jury trial, with attorney Tom Bosworth estimating the case could be worth millions of dollars in damages.

“The case is absolutely about either getting the product removed, or having the company put a warning label on it that gives some idea to the choking hazard and whatever appropriate age range can consume these things,” Bosworth said.

Sotelo agreed, saying she wants to see the specific type of candy pulled from shelves to prevent a repeat incident.

“I would not want this to happen again,” Sotelo said. “Essentially, I feel like all gummies should have an age of when kids can have it. The more these warnings and age restrictions are out there, the better we get familiar with what these kids can and cannot have. I’m pretty sure it could save some lives out there.”

It could take a while for the case to reach any conclusion: Bosworth estimated it will take at least two years before the case could see a jury trial.

Frankford Candy and Chocolate Company and Hasbro did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

